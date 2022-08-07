Davidson (1-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Mariners. He allowed six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out one in four innings.

Davidson's biggest mistake was a third-inning grand slam to Jesse Winker. This was Davidson's Angels debut after he was included as part of the return that sent Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta. Through 19.1 innings in five appearances (four starts), Davidson has struggled to a 7.91 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 11:18 K:BB. He may stick in the Angels' six-man rotation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him link up with Triple-A Salt Lake if his performance doesn't improve. If he gets another start, it would likely be at home against the Twins next weekend.