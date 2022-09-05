Davidson (2-5) took the loss during Sunday's 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Davidson pitched well aside from a five-run second inning during which he surrendered six baserunners, which was enough to sink the lefty. The 26-year-old was efficient in firing 62 of 88 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs but still issued multiple walks for the third straight outing. Davidson carries a 6.42 ERA and 1.72 WHIP into his next appearance.