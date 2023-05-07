Davidson tossed two-thirds of an inning against Texas on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk.

The game wasn't completely out of reach for the Angels when Davidson entered in the ninth inning, as they were down 3-0 at the time. By the end of the frame, the team had deployed position player Brett Phillips to the mound after Davidson allowed seven straight batters to reach base with two outs. Five of those came around to score while the the southpaw was in the contest, and two more crossed the plate after he departed, resulting in an unsightly seven runs charged to his final tally. Davidson entered Saturday with a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over seven appearances -- those numbers are now 5.94 and 1.62, respectively.