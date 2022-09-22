Davidson (1-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits with three punchouts over five innings against the Rangers.

Davidson was the victim of a few timely hits Wednesday, as three of the five baserunners he allowed came around to score. The southpaw's inability to leave runners on base is emblematic of his season as a whole, as if he had enough innings to qualify, his 65.2 percent LOB percent would be the lowest among starting pitchers this season. He will carry a 6.80 ERA into his next start.