The Angels acquired Davidson and Jesse Chavez from Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for closer Raisel Iglesias, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The left-hander was one of Atlanta's top prospects and has a 6.46 ERA across 15.1 innings in the majors this season, and he's now been shipped to an Angels club in rebuilding mode. Davidson should have a more direct path to the majors with the Angels with the team out of contention and with the team having a spot in the rotation available following Tuesday's deal that sent Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies.