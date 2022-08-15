Davidson (2-3) earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory over Minnesota, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings.

Davidson served up a two-run shot to Byron Buxton in the first inning but rebounded to keep Minnesota quiet the rest of the way. The 26-year-old rebounded from five walks in his most recent start August 7 to fire 61 of 87 pitches for strikes with eight of the swinging variety. Davidson has surrendered eight runs on 16 baserunners with four strikeouts in 10 innings across two starts with the Angels, and he's scheduled to pitch again next weekend against Detroit.