Davidson allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Davidson threw only 39 of 77 pitches for strikes in an efficient final start of the season. He was charged with all three of the runs on his line after fading in the fifth inning. The southpaw surrendered 17 runs across 17.2 innings over his last four outings of the campaign. He ends the campaign with a 2-7 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 33:35 K:BB through 52 innings across 12 appearances (11 starts) between the Angels and Atlanta.