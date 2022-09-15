Davison isn't in line to make a start during the Angels' four-game home series with the Mariners that begins Friday.

After making his most recent start Sept. 11 in Houston, Davidson's turn in the six-man rotation was expected to come up again this weekend versus Seattle, but the Angels will instead use Thursday's off day to push the lefty to the back of their pitching schedule. Unless the Angels elect to remove Davidson from the rotation entirely, he'll likely make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday in Texas. The southpaw could still be available for a relief appearance in one of the first two games of the series with Seattle this weekend.