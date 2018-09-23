Buttrey was charged with a blown save and a loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk without recording an out in Saturday's 10-5 loss to Houston.

Buttrey entered the ninth inning with a four-run lead and two runners on base, but a parade of singles resulted in his first blown save since he took over as the Halos' closer this month. This was the rookie's first ugly outing, and his ERA still sits at 2.93 over 15 appearances in the majors. Blake Parker also struggled (two earned runs) in relief of Buttrey, so it's unclear if Saturday's bullpen implosion will alter the ninth-inning situation for the Angels moving forward.