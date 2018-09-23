Angels' Ty Buttrey: Blows first save
Buttrey was charged with a blown save and a loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk without recording an out in Saturday's 10-5 loss to Houston.
Buttrey entered the ninth inning with a four-run lead and two runners on base, but a parade of singles resulted in his first blown save since he took over as the Halos' closer this month. This was the rookie's first ugly outing, and his ERA still sits at 2.93 over 15 appearances in the majors. Blake Parker also struggled (two earned runs) in relief of Buttrey, so it's unclear if Saturday's bullpen implosion will alter the ninth-inning situation for the Angels moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...