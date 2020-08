Buttrey allowed a run on three hits in 1.2 innings Sunday, blowing the save in a loss to the Astros.

After Buttrey allowed an RBI single to Josh Reddick to tie the game in the ninth inning, the Astros went on to win in the 11th. The 27-year-old reliever has now blown three saves in just four appearances this season. He owns a 7.20 ERA with just one strikeout in five innings.