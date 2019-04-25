Buttrey (1-1) was charged with the blown save and the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. He allowed one earned run on two hits and zero walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

Buttrey was called upon to put out a fire in the seventh inning, and he did limit the damage to a large extent, though he allowed a couple inherited runners to score on a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice and thus was stuck with the blown save. He stayed in the game and tried to keep it tied all the way through nine, but this sequence unfolded with two outs in the ninth inning: single, stolen base, bloop RBI single. The Angels' bats couldn't rally against Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the frame and so Buttrey took the loss as well. Cody Allen was removed from the closer role and Buttrey is a top candidate for save chances along with Hansel Robles. We like Buttrey more, but it's clear that manager Brad Ausmus will use Buttrey in what he feels is the biggest spot in the late innings -- not necessarily the ninth.