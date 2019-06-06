Buttrey took a blown save in Wednesday's win over the A's after surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings.

Buttrey entered the game in the seventh inning with the Angels leading 8-7. Despite a wild pitch and a single, Buttrey got though the frame unscathed. Trouble soon came in the eighth as the 26-year-old gave up two runs and was replaced by Hansel Robles for the final out. The blown save was Buttrey's second of the season. Through 31 innings, he owns a 1.74 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with two saves.