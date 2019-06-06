Angels' Ty Buttrey: Charged with blown save
Buttrey took a blown save in Wednesday's win over the A's after surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings.
Buttrey entered the game in the seventh inning with the Angels leading 8-7. Despite a wild pitch and a single, Buttrey got though the frame unscathed. Trouble soon came in the eighth as the 26-year-old gave up two runs and was replaced by Hansel Robles for the final out. The blown save was Buttrey's second of the season. Through 31 innings, he owns a 1.74 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with two saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...