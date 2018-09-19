Angels' Ty Buttrey: Collects fourth save
Buttrey earned the save Tuesday, pitching 1.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed against the Athletics.
Buttrey came on with one out in the eighth and the bases loaded, and though he allowed a pair of inherited runners to score, he was able to limit the damage there to earn his fourth save. The 25-year-old has been called upon in the club's last three save opportunities -- and four of the last five -- so while it remains a fluid situation, he appears to be the preferred ninth-inning option down the stretch.
