Buttrey (6-4) earned the win Saturday, striking out the side in the eighth inning of a 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Buttrey did his part to keep the game tied, and then became the pitcher of record as the Angels' bats exploded for four runs in the ninth inning. Buttrey has a 2.54 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 46 innings this season, accumulating 56 strikeouts, two saves and 17 holds as the Angels' usual eighth-inning reliever.