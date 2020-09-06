Buttrey nailed down the save Saturday against the Astros after tossing a scoreless inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, striking out one.

Buttrey bounced back after a woeful performance Friday, when he was unable to get the job done against the Astros despite holding a three-run lead. Buttrey has blown three saves already this season and, while Saturday's performance might have bought him a bit more time as the Angels' closer, his role might be in jeopardy if he continues to be as inconsistent as he's been all season long.