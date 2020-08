Buttrey picked up his fourth save of the season Friday against the Mariners. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk across 1.1 innings.

Buttrey didn't strike out a single batter and struggled with his control after tossing just six of his 13 pitches for strikes, but the still got the job done. Buttrey has allowed runs in each of his last three appearances off the bullpen but has converted his last four save chances, so he seems to have the closer role locked down for the foreseeable future.