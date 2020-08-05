Buttrey earned his first save of the season after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Buttrey had blown three saves in his first four appearances of the season, but he finally converted one Tuesday. After the contest, manager Joe Maddon revealed that the struggling Hansel Robles has been removed from the closing role, with the skipper noting that the Halos will lake a committee approach to save situations, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Based on his usage Tuesday, Buttrey tentatively profiles as the top option in the committee, but he won't have much security. Keynan Middleton and Felix Pena could also factor into the Angels' closing mix.