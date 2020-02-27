Play

Buttrey (back) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and could get into a game by the end of next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Buttrey has been working his way back from an intercostal strain, but he appears ready to throw as he is scheduled for three bullpen sessions over the next seven days. Pending any setbacks, the reliever could make his spring-training debut as early as next Friday.

