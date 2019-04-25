Angels' Ty Buttrey: Could see save opportunities
Buttrey could be used as a fill-in closer after Cody Allen was demoted from the role Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Manager Brad Ausmus said the Angels would turn to "some other guys" in lieu of Allen, with Buttrey and Hansel Robles the likeliest candidates to be called upon. Buttrey has been lights out to start the season with a 1.29 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 9.1 scoreless innings while notching five holds in a high-leverage role.
