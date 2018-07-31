Buttrey (knee) and Williams Jerez were traded from Boston to Los Angeles in exchange for Ian Kinsler on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Buttrey is currently on the minor-league disabled list with right knee inflammation, but he's put up solid numbers at Triple-A Pawtucket this season, as he owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 64:14 K:BB over 44 innings out of the bullpen. He has the tools to serve as a quality arm sometime in the near future for the Angels.