Angels' Ty Buttrey: Earns first career save
Buttrey struck out one in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save Friday against the White Sox.
Buttrey preserved a three-run lead by recording a swinging strikeout and inducing two groundouts to pick up his first career save. The Angels elected to give the ball to Buttrey instead of Blake Parker, who should be rested as he last pitched on Sep. 3. Buttrey has put up excellent numbers in nine appearances this season, sporting an 0.96 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 10 in 9.1 innings. Parker should still be seen as the primary closer, but opportunities may open up for guys like Buttrey as the Angels are essentially out of the playoff picture.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...