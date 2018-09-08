Buttrey struck out one in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save Friday against the White Sox.

Buttrey preserved a three-run lead by recording a swinging strikeout and inducing two groundouts to pick up his first career save. The Angels elected to give the ball to Buttrey instead of Blake Parker, who should be rested as he last pitched on Sep. 3. Buttrey has put up excellent numbers in nine appearances this season, sporting an 0.96 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 10 in 9.1 innings. Parker should still be seen as the primary closer, but opportunities may open up for guys like Buttrey as the Angels are essentially out of the playoff picture.