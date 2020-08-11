Buttrey notched the save Monday against the Athletics. He tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Buttrey struck out Matt Chapman and allowed a single to Mark Canha, but he closed the door quickly -- he fanned Robbie Grossman and induced Stephen Piscotty into a lineout to earn his second save of the season. The Angels are handling the closer situation with a committee-based approach, but Buttrey seems to lead that committee after notching saves in two of his last three appearances.