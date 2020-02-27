Angels' Ty Buttrey: Feels good after bullpen
Buttrey said he felt "pretty awesome" following his bullpen session Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Buttrey threw 20 pitches, all of which were fastballs, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He's scheduled to ramp things up in subsequent bullpens sessions over the next week before potentially being cleared to make his Cactus League debut. Once Buttrey is ready for game action, the plan is for him to pitch in six or seven spring games before the start of the season.
