Buttrey (3-2) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two walks and striking out three to earn the win in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Buttrey became the pitcher of record when Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning. Buttrey has a sparkling 1.30 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 25 appearances this season, accumulating two saves, 35 strikeouts and 10 holds over his 27.2 innings.