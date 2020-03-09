Angels' Ty Buttrey: Hits 96 mph in simulated game
Buttrey (back) hurled a simulated game Sunday and hit 96 mph on the radar gun, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Though Buttrey's velocity was a tick under the 97.1 mph he averaged on his heater last season, his ability to throw hard following the intercostal strain he suffered in mid-February suggests that his recovery has gone well. The right-hander is set to throw in a Cactus League game Wednesday.
More News
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Set to debut Wednesday•
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Feels good after bullpen•
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Could return to action next week•
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Expects to throw bullpen session•
-
Angels' Ty Buttrey: Plays catch Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...