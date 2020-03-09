Play

Buttrey (back) hurled a simulated game Sunday and hit 96 mph on the radar gun, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Buttrey's velocity was a tick under the 97.1 mph he averaged on his heater last season, his ability to throw hard following the intercostal strain he suffered in mid-February suggests that his recovery has gone well. The right-hander is set to throw in a Cactus League game Wednesday.

