Buttrey got the save against the Mariners on Sunday, striking out the side and allowing no baserunners in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 4-3 victory.

Buttrey only has 13.2 big-league innings to his name this season, but he's fared well with his opportunities, as he's given up just one earned run and converted all three of his save opportunities. If he continues to deal like this, he could find himself in line for more chances between now and the end of the season, but regular closer Blake Parker also figures to soak up at least some of chose chances, as well.