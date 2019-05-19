Buttrey allowed a hit and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out three to record his second save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Royals.

Hansel Robles has seen the bulk of the work as the Angels' closer over the last few weeks, but Buttrey has been just as effective in high-leverage spots, reeling off eight straight scoreless appearances with a 13:1 K:BB over 10.2 innings during that stretch. So far, however, both Buttrey's saves have come when Robles pitched the day before, making the pecking order in the team's bullpen clear.