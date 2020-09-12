Buttrey (1-3) was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Buttrey got Matt Kemp to fly out to start his appearance, but he followed that with a solo home run by Ryan McMahon. Buttrey then allowed a double to Josh Fuentes and walked Daniel Murphy. Jose Quijada relieved Buttrey and the former gave up a two-out grand slam to Charlie Blackmon to complete the implosion by the Angels' bullpen. The poor outing inflated Buttrey's ERA to 6.04 with a 1.43 WHIP in 22.1 innings this year. The right-hander has five saves, but he's also blown four save chances. Felix Pena pitched a clean eighth inning prior to Buttrey's meltdown -- it might be Pena getting the nod for the Angels' next save chance.