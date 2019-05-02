Angels' Ty Buttrey: Records first save
Buttrey allowed two hits while striking out two through two innings to record his first save in a 6-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Buttrey has been used as a high-leverage option recently and was effective in two innings to nail down his first save of the season. Even though he is a candidate for saves, the Angels are unlikely to use a traditional closer's role. The 26-year-old has a 1.13 ERA and a 21:3 K:BB through 16 innings.
