Buttrey announced via his personal Instagram account Saturday that he is retiring from professional baseball for personal reasons.

The 28-year-old indicated he initially made his decision to retire before being optioned to the minors March 28, and his mind remained unchanged after taking some additional time to contemplate the decision. Buttrey appeared in 115 games over his three major-league seasons and had a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 122:37 K:BB over 115.0 innings.