Buttrey had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner over two innings to earn the save in Oakland.

The right-hander allowed runs in three of his first four outings of the season to be charged with three blown saves, but in his last seven appearances he's given up three hits with a 4:2 K:BB over 7.2 scoreless frames while converting all three save chances. Buttrey has a 2.84 ERA and 1.18 WHIP for the season, though his 10 percent strikeout rate is far below the 27-plus percent he posted over the previous two seasons.