Buttrey pitched a perfect inning for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Buttrey decided to unretire in the offseason and joined the Angels during camp in March, but he had been on the team's developmental list until Thursday, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Independent baseball writer Taylor Blake Ward notes that Buttrey averaged 92.3 mph on his fastball during the outing, which is significantly below the mid-to-high 90s velocity he posted during his last few seasons in the majors. Buttrey hadn't thrown in a competitive setting since September of 2020, so he'll likely need ample time to build up in anticipation of a potential return to the big club at some point down the line.