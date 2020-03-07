Buttrey (back) will throw a simulated game Saturday and is set to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Buttrey threw a bullpen session at full intensity three days ago and experienced no negative effects from the intercostal strain he suffered at the start of spring training. If Saturday's bullpen yields similar results, he'll be a full-go for his debut on Wednesday. Buttrey figures to fill a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen this season.