Buttrey is suffering from right knee bursitis and won't be available to pitch over the final week of the season, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Buttrey previously suffered from the same issue in July, and he discounted the long-term impact of the injury. He also said that it was bothering him in his two previous outings, including Saturday's blown save against the Astros. Hansel Robles picked up a save Tuesday in place of Buttrey and is likely to get any opportunities that might arise this weekend.