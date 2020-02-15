Angels' Ty Buttrey: Slowed by injury
Buttrey suffered an intercostal strain and will be sidelined for one to two weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon revealed Buttrey's injury Saturday, but the right-hander is expected to be ready for Opening Day if his rehab goes smoothly. Buttrey saw his largest workload in the majors last season as he recorded a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 72.1 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the Angels' bullpen in 2020 once he's healthy.
