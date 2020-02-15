Buttrey suffered an intercostal strain and will be sidelined for one to two weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon revealed Buttrey's injury Saturday, but the right-hander is expected to be ready for Opening Day if his rehab goes smoothly. Buttrey saw his largest workload in the majors last season as he recorded a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 72.1 innings, and he figures to play a prominent role in the Angels' bullpen in 2020 once he's healthy.