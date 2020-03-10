Buttrey (back) said he felt good after delivering a scoreless inning during his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old was held out with an intercostal strain early in spring training, but he looked fine Tuesday and hit 98 mph with his fastball. Buttrey had a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 26 holds last season, as he's set to begin 2020 in a setup role to closer Hansel Robles.