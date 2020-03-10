Angels' Ty Buttrey: Spring debut on tap
Buttrey (back) is expected to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Buttrey has been slowed by an intercostal strain he suffered early in camp. With two weeks left of spring training games, he should still have time to be ready by Opening Day, provided he feels good in his return to game action.
