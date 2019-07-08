Angels' Ty Buttrey: Struggles in relief appearance
Buttrey surrendered two runs on four hits while striking out one over his lone inning of relief Sunday in the Angels' 11-10 loss to the Astros.
Buttrey retired the side in the bottom of the seventh when the game was tied 8-8 and would have been in line for the win after the Angels plated two runs in the top of the eighth. However, he proceeded to allow four consecutive singles in the bottom of the eighth to squander the lead before closer Hansel Robles came on to clean up the mess. In spite of the poor outing, Buttrey heads into the All-Star break with a tidy 2.57 ERA and 50:12 K:BB in 42 innings, locking him in as Robles' top setup man.
