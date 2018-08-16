Buttrey was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Buttrey will take the roster spot of Hansel Robles (shoulder), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old was one of two players acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for Ian Kinsler. He hasn't made his MLB debut yet, though he owns a shiny 2.20 ERA and 74:15 K:BB across 49 innings at Triple-A this season.

