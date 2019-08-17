Buttrey was charged with three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings pitched in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Buttrey entered the game with one on and no outs in the eight inning and then loaded the bases before White Sox catcher James McCann jacked a grand slam to make it a 7-2 game. Buttrey did get two outs before yielding to Trevor Cahill. Buttrey has allowed eight runs over his last seven appearances (7.1 innings), inflating his ERA from 3.12 to 3.83 in that span. The set-up man has earned 20 holds and two saves while amassing a 6-5 record across 55 appearances.