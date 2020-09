Buttrey (1-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Padres. He allowed three runs on three hits and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Buttrey was coming off back-to-back scoreless outings, but he has allowed runs in four of his last six appearances. The right-hander has a 4.63 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 1.5 HR/9 in his last 10 outings.