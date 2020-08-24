Buttrey (1-1) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit while striking out one Sunday against the Athletics.

It was a tough-luck loss for Buttrey, who allowed only a single to the first batter he faced in the 10th inning. With runners on first and third, he allowed a sacrifice fly to Mark Canha to end the game. Buttrey has converted each of the Angels' last three save chances, and has had little trouble in the role. He appears to be the primary closer for the team, but the Angels have won only nine games this season, limiting his chances.