Buttrey, who was placed on the restricted list Friday, has chosen to walk away from the game for the time being, according to manager Joe Maddon, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He was optioned to minor-league camp on March 28, but apparently did not accept the assignment to the alternate training site. It sounds like Buttrey is unhappy with his current standing in the Angels organization and is contemplating his options. He should be considered out indefinitely.