Buttrey picked up the save Tuesday, pitching 1.1 shutout innings without a hit against the Rangers.

Closer Blake Parker entered the game in the eighth inning, and after allowing a pair of hits, Buttrey came in to retire the final four batters to earn his second save. Parker has now been lifted early in consecutive outings, so the door may be open slightly for other Angels relievers to have a shot at saves down the final stretch of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories