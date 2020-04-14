Buttrey threw a 20-pitch bullpen in Florida on Tuesday and has been training every day during the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The session was certainly not traditional as Buttrey has maintained social distancing during MLB's hiatus, but it is nonetheless a positive sign that the reliever has moved past the intercostal strain that cost him much of spring training. Buttrey is likely to fill a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen when the 2020 season gets underway.