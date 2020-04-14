Angels' Ty Buttrey: Tosses bullpen session Tuesday
Buttrey threw a 20-pitch bullpen in Florida on Tuesday and has been training every day during the week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The session was certainly not traditional as Buttrey has maintained social distancing during MLB's hiatus, but it is nonetheless a positive sign that the reliever has moved past the intercostal strain that cost him much of spring training. Buttrey is likely to fill a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen when the 2020 season gets underway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings comparison: Scott vs. Frank
Newcomer Frank Stampfl has released his rankings. Scott White highlights some of the key disagreements.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Narvaez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profile: Bohm can bop
Alec Bohm is getting closer to making a big impact on the Phillies with a combination of contact...
-
Prospect Profile: Kirilloff bat is key
Alex Kirilloff will have to consistently tap into his hitting tools to make an impact with...
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.