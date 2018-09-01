Angels' Ty Buttrey: Works out of jam
Buttrey didn't give up a run despite allowing two hits and walk over an inning Friday. He struck out two and picked up a hold in a 3-0 win over Houston.
Buttrey got in some hot water when he loaded the bases with just one out in the eighth inning. The rookie ramped up his fastball to 99 mph to strike out Jose Altuve, then induced a groundout to escape the jam. Buttrey -- who was acquired from Boston in exchange for Ian Kinsler -- has settled into a late-inning relief role nicely after posting a 2.25 ERA with 71 strikeouts over 48 innings in the minors this season.
