Buttrey gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two in one inning against the Padres in a Cactus League contest Sunday.

An inning-opening error meant that only one of the runs Buttrey allowed was earned, but it was still a rough outing for the right-hander as he gave up four hits, including two doubles. Buttrey should open the season in the Angels' bullpen but isn't likely to match the five saves he snagged last season given the presence of new closer Raisel Iglesias.