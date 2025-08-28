The Angels reinstated Anderson from the paternity list prior to his start Thursday against the Astros.

Anderson has given up four earned runs in three of his four starts since the beginning of August and remains in search of his first win since April 18. Although he's due to face an Astros offense that has posted a .655 OPS over their last 10 games, the 35-year-old southpaw should only be viewed as a last resort for those in search of streaming options. Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.