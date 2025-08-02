Alexander (2-7) took the loss after throwing six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Alexander had a solid outing, allowing just five hits and four runs, but the left-hander once again had an issue keeping the ball in the ballpark. Three of the five hits the 35-year-old allowed were home runs, and he's now allowed at least one home run in five straight starts and 23 total home runs on the season, the second-most in all of MLB behind just Zack Littell's 25 homers. Alexander is scheduled to face the Rays at home his next time out.