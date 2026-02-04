Anderson (oblique) signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday.

After signing a $39 million deal with the Angels in November 2022, Anderson largely disappointed during his three seasons in Anaheim, posting a collective 18-29 record, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 8.6 K-BB% over 456.2 innings. Though he'll end up rejoining the Angels, the 36-year-old lefty isn't included among the team's initial list of non-roster invitees for big-league spring training and is seemingly ticketed for the Triple-A Salt Lake rotation. Anderson -- who closed last season on the injured list due to an oblique strain -- is presumably healthy now, but he looks like he'll need to prove he still has something left in the tank at the Triple-A level before the Angels consider adding him back to the 40-man roster.